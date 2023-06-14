Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 104,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 208,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Specifically, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. FMR LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after buying an additional 183,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 531,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

