Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lennar Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $116.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

