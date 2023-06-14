BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $115.26, but opened at $111.75. BILL shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 734,009 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BILL by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

