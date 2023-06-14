DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $61.00. 4,895,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,143,474 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $57.02.
DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.
Insider Transactions at DocuSign
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
DocuSign Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
