DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $61.00. 4,895,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,143,474 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $57.02.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.