Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
inTEST Price Performance
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%.
Insider Transactions at inTEST
In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
Featured Articles
