Crocs, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $114.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Crocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Crocs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

