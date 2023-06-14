Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By B. Riley

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MARA. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

