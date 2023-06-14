Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NBR. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

NYSE:NBR opened at $99.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $953.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $19,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,112,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

