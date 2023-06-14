Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of UAL opened at $53.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.