Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.42. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 350,387 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KURA. BTIG Research began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.