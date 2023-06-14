Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.74. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 2,018,105 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,712,922 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,716 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $743.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

