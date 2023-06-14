Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

