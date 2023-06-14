Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE BFH opened at $31.88 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,210,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

