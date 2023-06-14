Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.32 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $112.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.