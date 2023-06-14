Mathew Masters Sells 4,662 Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Mathew Masters sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($43.23), for a total transaction of £161,072.10 ($201,541.67).

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Caledonia Investments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,015 ($37.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,065 ($50.86). The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,522.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,553.40.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 49.20 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.20. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 967.74%.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.