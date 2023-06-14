Steve Wadey Purchases 40 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey bought 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($185.69).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Steve Wadey bought 43 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($185.62).

QQ stock opened at GBX 369 ($4.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,419.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 364.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.76) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.63) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.68) to GBX 457 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.40 ($5.61).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

