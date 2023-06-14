London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £1,070,745 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($108.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,070,745 ($1,339,771.02).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($108.90), for a total value of £713,646 ($892,950.45).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($109.55), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($270,581.21).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($107.03) per share, for a total transaction of £422,567.60 ($528,738.24).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($106.33), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,056,827.10).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($106.17), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($950,634.26).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($105.29), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($913,625.56).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($103.87) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,023,732.28).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,440 ($105.61) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($600,895.90).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($905,242.37).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($102.35), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,232,611.86).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($110.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,288.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,789.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.88) to GBX 9,900 ($123.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($125.13) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.60).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

