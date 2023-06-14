Sealed Air Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.
Sealed Air Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE SEE opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sealed Air Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
