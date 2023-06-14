CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases £26,160 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,160 ($32,732.73).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde acquired 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £18,080 ($22,622.62).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde acquired 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($41,673.61).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($125.13).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,117.12).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £35,340 ($44,219.22).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,312.31).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £7,740 ($9,684.68).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($9,834.83).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($30,180.18).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde purchased 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,587.09).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.41) on Wednesday. CentralNic Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.28. The firm has a market cap of £321.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,300.00 and a beta of 0.37.

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About CentralNic Group

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.