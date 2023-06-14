Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIPO) Lock-Up Period To End on June 19th

Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 19th. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,217,391 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $5.75. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LIPO stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.