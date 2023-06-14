Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Azul in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million.
Azul Stock Performance
Shares of AZUL opened at $11.29 on Monday. Azul has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Azul
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
