Atb Cap Markets Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$39.21.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.53%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.