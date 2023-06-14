Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.8 %

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.31 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.