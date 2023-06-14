Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Callon Petroleum Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $59.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
