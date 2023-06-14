Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) Insider Sells £700.40 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) insider Roy Franklin sold 103 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.51), for a total value of £700.40 ($876.38).
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 522.50 ($6.54) on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 693.25 ($8.67). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.85, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 536.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 562.19.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.