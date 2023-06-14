Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) Insider Sells £700.40 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) insider Roy Franklin sold 103 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.51), for a total value of £700.40 ($876.38).

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 522.50 ($6.54) on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 693.25 ($8.67). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.85, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 536.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 562.19.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

