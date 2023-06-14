Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Issued By Zacks Research

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

NYSE D opened at $52.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

