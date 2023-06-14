Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £9,480 ($11,861.86).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Trevor Carvey acquired 12,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £60,360 ($75,525.53).

On Thursday, March 30th, Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($60,810.81).

On Saturday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey acquired 50,079 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £182,287.56 ($228,087.54).

Conduit Price Performance

LON:CRE opened at GBX 473.50 ($5.92) on Wednesday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 518 ($6.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £782.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,052.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 461.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Conduit

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.38) to GBX 595 ($7.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

