AlphaVest Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 19th (NASDAQ:ATMVU)

AlphaVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 19th. AlphaVest Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATMVU stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

