Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 247 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 247 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,350 ($41.92) per share, with a total value of £8,274.50 ($10,353.48).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,338.74).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,356.50 ($42.00) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,304.32 ($41.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,973 ($49.71). The company has a market cap of £75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,151.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,566.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,599.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.42) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,957.14 ($49.51).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

