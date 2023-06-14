Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Buys 247 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 247 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,350 ($41.92) per share, with a total value of £8,274.50 ($10,353.48).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,338.74).
Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,356.50 ($42.00) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,304.32 ($41.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,973 ($49.71). The company has a market cap of £75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,151.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,566.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,599.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
