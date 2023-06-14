Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $109.85, but opened at $114.34. Oracle shares last traded at $115.21, with a volume of 7,374,611 shares trading hands.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

