Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 4252622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

