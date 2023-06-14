Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $360.00. The stock traded as high as $319.76 and last traded at $315.64, with a volume of 598712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.88.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

