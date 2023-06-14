Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 273.10 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 273.10 ($3.42), with a volume of 79958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.17).

Specifically, insider Constantine Iordanou bought 47,470 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £116,776.20 ($146,116.37). Company insiders own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.34) price objective for the company.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Down 0.4 %

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26,000.00 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

