Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of CVALF stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.53.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

