Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Increases By 6,200.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXH opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.