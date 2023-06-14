Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

HDELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heidelberg Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

