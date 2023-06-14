Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.
Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidelberg Materials (HDELY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.