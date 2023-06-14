Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Up 9,408.0% in May

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, an increase of 9,408.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.81. Kubient has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 1,064.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

