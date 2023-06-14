Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Rises By 9,900.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Auckland International Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Auckland International Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Auckland International Airport stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

