Short Interest in Bambuser AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BSKZF) Increases By 11,900.0%

Bambuser AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BSKZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 11,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bambuser AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSKZF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Bambuser AB has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Get Bambuser AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Bambuser AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bambuser AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bambuser AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.