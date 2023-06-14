Brokerages Set Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) PT at GBX 909

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($11.37).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TATE. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.20) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.14) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 758.50 ($9.49) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($8.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 797.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 774.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,446.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,806.45%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

