Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target at $83.57

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

