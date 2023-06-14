Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) PT at $13.86

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

