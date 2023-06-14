FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $33.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.0 %

FTAI opened at $29.62 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Featured Stories

