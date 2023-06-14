Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $6.49

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.49.

AXTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

