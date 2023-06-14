Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target at $44.75

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CENTA opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

