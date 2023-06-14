Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $13.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
ZUO opened at $11.67 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
