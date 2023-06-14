Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $13.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ZUO opened at $11.67 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock worth $905,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

