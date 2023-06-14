Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $59.25 Average PT from Analysts

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Davis R. Deadman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,468 shares of company stock valued at $793,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

