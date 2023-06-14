Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $6.36

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Viant Technology Price Performance
DSP stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.31.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
