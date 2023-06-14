Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $6.36

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Viant Technology Price Performance

DSP stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

