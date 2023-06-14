Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,191.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,191.67 ($27.42).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.53) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.5 %

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,771 ($22.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,703.50 ($21.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,384 ($29.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.10, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,887.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,044.27.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,539.57%.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($24.71) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($518.96). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

