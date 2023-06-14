Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $26.63

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $16.75 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,099. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

